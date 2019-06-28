WATERLOO -- In a split decision, the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the drunken driving conviction of a Waterloo woman who challenged her traffic stop.
Scottize Brown had challenged the premise of the 2015 traffic stop where Waterloo police used minor traffic infractions --- running an intersection as the light was changing and a burned-out license plate bulb -- to pull her over.
The officer later said his attention was drawn to the vehicle because its owner -- not Brown, who was driving -- had gang connections.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and the Iowa County Attorney's Association had weighed in on the case with friend-of-the-court briefs during the appeal, saying the case had implications for racial profiling.
The 26-page opinion released Friday, penned by Justice Susan Christensen for the majority, found the stop was based on probable cause because the officer witnessed multiple traffic violations before initiating the stop, including crossing the intersection as the signal changed from yellow to red.
“This is in clear violation of Iowa’s regulation of vehicular traffic,” the majority opinion reads. "This traffic violation alone, however minor, is sufficient probable cause to stop a motorist.”
Justices Thomas Waterman, Edward Mansfield and Christopher McDonald joined the majority decision. Justice McDonald filed a concurring opinion.
But Justices Mark Cady, David Wiggins and Brent Appel submitted dissenting opinions.
"Our law must, instead, prohibit pretextual traffic stops motivated by race or any other classification, even when probable cause for a traffic violation exists. They are offensive to the values of our constitution and abhorrent to the concept of justice expected by our constitution,” Cady wrote.
Cady wrote that such stops help create “disproportionate paths” for people.
"They are one of many reasons to explain why our criminal justice system has disproportionally affected African-Americans in our state and across the nation,” Cady wrote.
Brown’s appellate attorney had proposed courts implement a test that would shift the burden to the state in evaluating traffic stops. But the high court said the idea was unworkable.
“Though we acknowledge that police discretion can lead to racial profiling, we are not persuaded that Brown’s approach would have any significant impact on eliminating racial profiling … We are hopeful, though, that the spread of technology such as body cams, dash cams, and cell phone videos taken by private citizens will enable our society to better monitor and reduce racial profiling in the future,” the majority opinion reads.
ACLU of Iowa's legal director, Rita Bettis Austen, called the decision "incredibly disheartening."
"Today’s opinion upheld the police use of pretext stops in Iowa, despite the fact that they are inherently dishonest and drive racial profiling ... At any given time, most drivers are committing some minor technical infraction. This gives officers too much discretion in deciding who to stop, and who to let go about their day. That’s where problematic bias against Black people and other people of color comes into play," she said.
