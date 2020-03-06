High court affirms manslaughter conviction

WATERLOO – The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the manslaughter conviction of a Denver man who killed a Waterloo man in 2015 despite stand-your-ground and self-defense claims.

Steve William Fordyce, 42, said he shot 43-year-old Donald Harrington when Harrington rushed him following a neighborhood argument.

Charged with first-degree murder, Fordyce argued he was defending himself and his sister, and he sought relief under Iowa’s stand-your-ground law, which came on the books in 2017, after the shooting. Following a bench trial, district court judge found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced him to up to 10 years.

He was paroled in 2019 and completed parole last week.

On appeal, the Iowa Supreme Court agreed with the defense that Fordyce didn’t continue or further the dispute the led to the shooting -- he had followed his sister and a family friend, who went to Harrington’s relatives’ yard, but he kept his distance and didn’t engage Harrington.

Even so, the high court ruled that Fordyce could have simply fled when Harrington came at him unarmed.

“There were no physical barriers to Fordyce retreating,” the court said in an opinion released Friday.