WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in the theft of two 1998 Polaris snowmobiles and the trailer they were on.
Police provided two pictures of the snowmobiles.
A cash reward is available.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.
