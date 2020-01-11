Help sought in finding missing autistic man

NEW HAMPTON --- New Hampton police and other law enforcement offices in northern Iowa are asking for help in finding a man.
Austin Stone, 22, of New Hampton, was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday. He is autistic.
Authorities said he may be in the New Hampton or Charles City area.
If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts or see him please contact law enforcement.
Preps to Watch 2019-20
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.