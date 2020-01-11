Help sought in finding missing autistic man
Help sought in finding missing autistic man

NEW HAMPTON --- New Hampton police and other law enforcement offices in northern Iowa are asking for help in finding a man.

Austin Stone, 22, of New Hampton, was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday. He is autistic.

Authorities said he may be in the New Hampton or Charles City area.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts or see him please contact law enforcement.

