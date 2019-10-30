SUMNER -- Authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted in Fayette County after he led them on a high-speed chase, which was called off for safety reasons.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Ryan W. Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, is wanted for felony warrants and other charges. Tuesday morning about 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop Eickhoff in his vehicle because he was wanted for driving while suspended and felony warrants. Eickhoff was spotted north of Highway 18 on County Road V-68 going southbound. But Eickhoff failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.
Deputies said due to his erratic driving and failure to stop at several stop signs, they backed off on the pursuit for safety reasons just north of Sumner.
An additional warrant for felony eluding has now been filed against him. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at (563) 422-6067.
