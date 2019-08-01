{{featured_button_text}}

GLADBROOK – Authorities are asking the public help in identifying suspects in a theft and vandalism spree in Gladbrook.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The crime happened in the early morning hours Wednesday, and Tama County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspected stole items from properties and vehicle. A surveillance camera recorded video of three people in the area at the time, and the footage was posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (641) 484-4111.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments