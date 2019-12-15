{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Kidd

WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police are asking for the public's helping in finding a man.

Police issued the alert shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. The man is identified as Richard Kidd, 82, of Waterloo. He was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo.

Police said he is a white male standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black North Face coat.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Kidd has last known to be driving a Silver 2003 Chevy Cruze with Iowa plate number BJN833.

If you have any information on the location of him, call the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (319) 291-2515.

