WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police are asking for the public's helping in finding a man.
Police issued the alert shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. The man is identified as Richard Kidd, 82, of Waterloo. He was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo.
Police said he is a white male standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black North Face coat.
Police said he suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Kidd has last known to be driving a Silver 2003 Chevy Cruze with Iowa plate number BJN833.
If you have any information on the location of him, call the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (319) 291-2515.
121419kw-cops-and-kids-05
121419kw-cops-and-kids-06
121419kw-cops-and-kids-07
121419kw-cops-and-kids-01
COPS AND KIDS AND CHRISTMAS
121419kw-cops-and-kids-03
121419kw-cops-and-kids-04
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.