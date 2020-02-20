Helicopter alert program added in Fayette County

WEST UNION — A new program in Fayette County will help speed up medical responses to serious emergencies.

Under the Auto Launch project, county 911 dispatchers will automatically alert Gundersen Air helicopter crews for calls involving strokes, cardiac arrests, major burns and vehicle crashes where passenger are thrown from the vehicle, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Gundersen Air has similar programs running in other states, and the air ambulance recently added a helicopter base in Decorah, making flight time from Decorah to Fayette County on average 10-15 minutes.

Getting the early notification allows helicopter crews to begin their pre-flight checklists, which can take up to 14 minutes to complete, and gets the aircraft in the sky earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After county dispatchers contact Gundersen, the hospital will notify the nearest available aircraft. If Gundersen helicopters aren’t the closest, are busy on other calls or are unable to fly because of weather, the hospital’s dispatch center will continue to call other air medical services.