Helicopter alert program added in Fayette County
top story

Helicopter alert program added in Fayette County

Front row, from left, Fayette County Sherriff’s Office 911 dispatchers Becky Everitt, Kelly Fink, Samantha Rumph and Autumn Pope; and back row Gundersen  AIR Flight Paramedic John Krause, Flight Nurse Erin Cantrell, Flight Paramedic Ben Shockey,and Pilot Kevin Flynt.

 Photo courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office

WEST UNION — A new program in Fayette County will help speed up medical responses to serious emergencies.

Under the Auto Launch project, county 911 dispatchers will automatically alert Gundersen Air helicopter crews for calls involving strokes, cardiac arrests, major burns and vehicle crashes where passenger are thrown from the vehicle, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Gundersen Air has similar programs running in other states, and the air ambulance recently added a helicopter base in Decorah, making flight time from Decorah to Fayette County on average 10-15 minutes.

Getting the early notification allows helicopter crews to begin their pre-flight checklists, which can take up to 14 minutes to complete, and gets the aircraft in the sky earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

After county dispatchers contact Gundersen, the hospital will notify the nearest available aircraft. If Gundersen helicopters aren’t the closest, are busy on other calls or are unable to fly because of weather, the hospital’s dispatch center will continue to call other air medical services.

Auto Launch does not change how decisions are made by the ground ambulance services, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. If ambulance medics determine a helicopter isn’t necessary, the aircraft will disregard the call.

