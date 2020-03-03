Hazleton woman found with 30 grams of meth in traffic stop

HAZLETON -- A Hazleton woman has been arrested after Fayette County sheriff’s deputies found more than 30 grams of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home in the area of N Avenue and 80th Street around 10:15 a.m. Moritz was detained for a contempt of court warrant, and deputies found meth.

