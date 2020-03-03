Hazleton woman found with 30 grams of meth in traffic stop

HAZLETON -- A Hazleton woman has been arrested after Fayette County sheriff’s deputies found more than 30 grams of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, according to the sheriff's office.
You have free articles remaining.
A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home in the area of N Avenue and 80th Street around 10:15 a.m. Moritz was detained for a contempt of court warrant, and deputies found meth.
Mugshots of 2020
Mugshots of 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.