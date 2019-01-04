HAZLETON – Prosecutors are seeking enhanced charges for a sex offender accused of setting fire to a neighbor’s garage in Hazleton in December.
The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office charged Jeremy Lee Howard, 33, with second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief under the state’s habitual offender statutes, which can increase prison time because of prior convictions.
Authorities allege Howard used gasoline and a propane tank to set fire to a garage at 110 Third St. South around noon on Dec. 17. The garage became engulfed in flames, and when sheriff’s deputies questioned Howard, he admitted he set the fire and said he did it because the owners deserved it, according to court records. Investigators also found a cigarette lighter in his pocket but no cigarettes.
The habitual offender charge seeks enhanced sentencing because Howard’s criminal record includes convictions for sex offender registry violations and burglary in 2012 and 2014.
The garage fire came a day after Howard was sentenced to prison for an August 2018 incident where he allegedly threw a hammer and a kitchen knife at a man during an argument.
Court records show the City of Hazleton also cited Howard for burning a TV, bed, carpet, microwave oven and plastic furniture inside the city limits in July 2018. The citation was later dismissed.
Howard is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2004 conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse and indecent contact with a child in Fayette County.
