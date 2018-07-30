WATERLOO – A Hazleton man who allegedly tumbled through the ceiling of a Waterloo convenience store while it was closed has been arrested in connection with the break-in.
Patrol officers responded to an alarm at the Three Star Mart, 127 Jefferson St., around 3:45 a.m. July 24, but didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. Store workers later determined a man had crashed through the shop’s ceiling tiles and retreated before police arrived.
Further investigation determined the burglar had tried to pick the lock on the door before climbing onto the roof to find a way inside, crawling through a hatch and then falling through the ceiling. Some of the crime was captured on a surveillance video camera.
On Sunday, a patrol officer saw a man who matched the description of the convenience store burglar in the 300 block of Allen Street. He was carrying a backpack with a pry bar and a grinding tool, two empty syringes and digital scale with white residue.
Michael Philip Lewis, 23, was arrested for third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tool and possession of drug paraphernalia, and his bond was set at $7,300. He allegedly told police he had been on the roof looking for rocks, court records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
23 going on 45. Syringes, eh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.