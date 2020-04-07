Hazleton man pleads in Waterloo home invasion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Hazleton man has been sentenced to prison in a home invasion in Waterloo.

Larry William Clayton, 52, pleaded to a reduced charge of second-degree burglary and intimidation with a weapon in state court and on Friday was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year prison sentences.

A charge of assault while participating in a felony was dismissed.

Authorities said Clayton, David Welton, 40, of Independence, Joshua Bo Truax, 36, of Cedar Falls, and Cassandra Dawn Wright, 36, of Waterloo, forced their way into a Western Avenue home on Oct. 21.

Truax was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and Welton was carrying a 9 mm pistol, and a shot was fired when a struggle broke out. Police responded and found Clayton and Welton in the residence.

In March, Truax pleaded to federal firearms charges in the incident, and he is awaiting sentencing. Welton was also charged with weapons violations in federal court and is awaiting trial.

Wright is awaiting trial on burglary charges in state court.

