Hazleton man loses appeal over video game alibi

INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Hazleton man accused of fondling a 9-year-old boy in November 2016.

Joseph Ronald Banks, 39, had argued he couldn’t have committed the abuse because he was playing the video games Rainbow Six and Grand Theft Auto on his PlayStation at the time.

On appeal, he faulted his defense attorney for not digging up the online gaming records to back his claim at trial.

In a decision released Wednesday, the Court of Appeals said Banks hadn’t cleared all the hurdles to winning a new trial.

“Assuming without deciding counsel failed to answer the Call of Duty by not pursuing the video game records, Banks was still required to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that said failure resulted in prejudice,” Senior Judge Michael Mullins, referencing another popular video game, wrote in the decision of the three-judge panel.

The appellate court noted that even after the 2017 trial, Banks hadn’t attempted to request the video game logs to support his appeal.

Banks was found guilty of lascivious acts with a child and sentenced up to 10 years in prison with lifetime sex offender registration. He is currently housed at the Newton Correctional Facility.

