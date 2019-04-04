HAZLETON – A Hazleton man who was on probation for drugs has been arrested on weapons charges.
Authorities allege Seth Allen McLane, 25, kept a shotgun at a home where he was staying despite having a prior felony conviction. Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested McLane on March 26 on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.
According to court records, McLane is on probation for a February 2018 incident where Oelwein police conducted a traffic stop and found him with 60 pseudoephedrine pills that he planned to use to make meth. He also has a felony drug conviction from 2013.
Court records indicate a Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun was found in the attic of the home where he was staying in December.
