HAWKEYE — A Hawkeye woman has been arrested after authorities found unsanitary conditions in her home last week.

Jessica Lynn Mikesh, 36, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Authorities allege Mikesh abandoned two minor children to fend for themselves, leaving them in an "unlivable" home.

School officials notified Fayette County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 9 that a 7-year-old boy had missed a few weeks of classes at North Fayette Valley Community Schools.

When deputies arrived at the Burger Street house, the boy answered the door, and officers found Brian Charles Brainard, 36, and another child were also home.

While in the home, authorities followed an odor to the bathroom where they found sewage had backed up in the toilet and bathtub, completely filling it, court records state. The children told officials the bathroom had been broken for three months.

The Iowa Department of Human Services was called, and the children were removed to a safe location.

When asked about school truancy, Mikesh said it was difficult to get the kids ready for school and place them on the bus, according to court records.

Brainard had an outstanding parole warrant in connection with a 2019 meth ingredient charge from Winneshiek County.

Close 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-10 People release sky lanterns during the Evansdale Child Safety Day at Angels Island on Wednesday in Evansdale. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-7 Sharon King pulls out more memorial bracelets to offer during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-9 The statue at Angels Island during the Evansdale Child Safety Day Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-5 Sharon King, right, hands out memorial T-shirts for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-11 Heather Collins and Andy Christie work together to send up a sky lanterns during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-4 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Owen Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-8 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card as his twin brother Owen, right, looks on during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-3 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-1 Jason O'Connell, top right, with the help of Drew Collins, top left, demonstrates how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-2 Eathan Stock, 7, of Waterloo practices his techniques on Drew Collins, right, on how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-6 Evansdale Police officer Cass Dietz gives Payton Randall, 6, a snow cone during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-12 Sky lanterns are released during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Photos: Evansdale Child Safety Day 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-10 People release sky lanterns during the Evansdale Child Safety Day at Angels Island on Wednesday in Evansdale. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-7 Sharon King pulls out more memorial bracelets to offer during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-9 The statue at Angels Island during the Evansdale Child Safety Day Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-5 Sharon King, right, hands out memorial T-shirts for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-11 Heather Collins and Andy Christie work together to send up a sky lanterns during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-4 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Owen Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-8 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card as his twin brother Owen, right, looks on during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-3 Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-1 Jason O'Connell, top right, with the help of Drew Collins, top left, demonstrates how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-2 Eathan Stock, 7, of Waterloo practices his techniques on Drew Collins, right, on how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-6 Evansdale Police officer Cass Dietz gives Payton Randall, 6, a snow cone during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. 071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-12 Sky lanterns are released during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa.