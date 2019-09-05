WEST UNION – Corrections officials said a Hawkeye man who was convicted of fondling children he handcuffed has violated his probation.
Roger Allen Kline, 53, was sentenced to up to five years probation with placement in the West Union halfway house in October after he pleaded to reduced charges of lascivious acts with a child.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kline on Aug. 22 on a probation violation warrant.
While in the residential facility, Kline allegedly broke probation rules and was kicked out of sex offender treatment for inappropriate conduct, including saying “I wish my victims would get hit by a car and die” during a group session, according to court records.
Kline also allegedly was caught smoking in his room against facility rules in February and was cited for smoking in a prohibited area. Later than month, he allegedly broke a window because he was upset.
In May he was involved in an argument with a residential officer and when another resident tried to intervene, he allegedly threatened to “beat his bitchy ass,” records state. Kline allegedly failed to tell probation officials he had lost his job in August, records state.
Kline is currently in the Fayette County Jail pending a revocation hearing.
