HAWKEYE — A Hawkeye man who was found with guns during an investigation into a runaway child has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 39-year-old Rusty Joe Barker to up to two and a half years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed up by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searched his Burger Street home Aug. 10 as part of an investigation into a runaway.

They found a loaded 9 mm Ruger LCP on a closet shelf and 20-gauge Winchester Model 370 shotgun in the same closet with 20 shells. Deputies also seized boxes of .380-caliber ammo.

Authorities allege Barker is barred from possessing firearms because of kidnapping and willful injury convictions from 2007 incident where he and others detained and beat a man in a rural Chickasaw County farmhouse.

