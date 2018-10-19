Try 1 month for 99¢

WEST UNION – A Hawkeye man who allegedly handcuffed children and fondled them has been sentenced to probation with time at a halfway house.

Roger Allen Kline, 53, formerly of Oelwein, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, crimes that would have carried life in prison.

But on Wednesday Kline pleaded to lesser charges of three counts of felony lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of supervised probation with placement at the Department of Correctional Services residential facility in West Union. He remains in custody until space is available.

Kline will also have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime parole because of the nature of offense.

Authorities allege Kline took three children under age 11 in his semi truck to an Oelwein park where he handcuffed them to prevent them from escaping and had sexual contact with them in April 2015.

He was arrested in April 2018.

