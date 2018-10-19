WEST UNION – A Hawkeye man who allegedly handcuffed children and fondled them has been sentenced to probation with time at a halfway house.
Roger Allen Kline, 53, formerly of Oelwein, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, crimes that would have carried life in prison.
But on Wednesday Kline pleaded to lesser charges of three counts of felony lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of supervised probation with placement at the Department of Correctional Services residential facility in West Union. He remains in custody until space is available.
Kline will also have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime parole because of the nature of offense.
Authorities allege Kline took three children under age 11 in his semi truck to an Oelwein park where he handcuffed them to prevent them from escaping and had sexual contact with them in April 2015.
He was arrested in April 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This shows how corrupt and non working our judicial system is, and how sick we have become as a society to allow such an individual walk free on our streets (probation) where our children also walk free. This is the type of monster we need the death penalty for and need to use it. This should be such an outrage to all Iowans that everyone stand up and demand the changes needed to correct this and keep these monsters off our streets permanently. It is a very well known and proven fact that this kind of offender can NOT be "rehabilitated." And the type of things this person did to these children are "advanced" type assault. How many more children did he harm that he has not been charged for. And how many more are we as a society going to allow?
did a judge actually go along with this? what the ******
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.