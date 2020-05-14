Harpers Ferry man sentenced on gun charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARPERS FERRY -- A Harpers Ferry man has been sentenced to prison on federal gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Mitchell Joseph Kubik, 32, to one year and nine months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a May 6 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Kubik will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

Officers found a loaded .22-caliber Ruger 10-22 rifle while searching his home in April 2019, court records state. Court records allege Kubik is prohibited from having firearms because of a 2007 felony forgery conviction.

Kubik, who has a prior conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse stemming from a 2006 incident in Johnson County, had been arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in July 2019, but the charge was later dropped because of the federal prosecution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.