HARPERS FERRY – A federal grand jury has indicted a Harpers Ferry man on gun charges.
The indictment was returned Oct. 22 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, and remained sealed until Monday when Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Mitchell Joseph Kubik. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.
Court records allege Kubik is prohibited from having guns because of a 2007 felony forgery conviction in Winneshiek County.
On April 4, authorities searched his home on Cota Drive and found a loaded .22-caliber Ruger 10-22 rifle, court records state. He was detained on state gun charges at the time, and in July he was arrested for failing to update his sex offender registry information.
He is required to register because of a 2006 conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse in Johnson County, records state.
