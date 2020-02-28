Handgun stolen from Cedar Falls store

CEDAR FALLS – A man stole a handgun from a Cedar Falls store on Thursday.
According to police, the man walked into Fleet Farm, 400 W. Ridgeway Ave., shortly before noon and asked to examine one of the firearms in a display case.
When the employee took out the weapon, the suspect grabbed it and left the store, according to Cedar Falls police.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at 319-273-8612.
