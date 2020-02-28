You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Handgun stolen from Cedar Falls store
0 comments
top story

Handgun stolen from Cedar Falls store

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A man stole a handgun from a Cedar Falls store on Thursday.

According to police, the man walked into Fleet Farm, 400 W. Ridgeway Ave., shortly before noon and asked to examine one of the firearms in a display case.

When the employee took out the weapon, the suspect grabbed it and left the store, according to Cedar Falls police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at 319-273-8612.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News