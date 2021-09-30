 Skip to main content
Handgun found in backpack at Waterloo East High

052720bp-waterloo-east-high-school

Waterloo East High School

 Courier File Photo

WATERLOO – Authorities detained a teen after school officials found a handgun in his backpack at East High School on Wednesday.

Officials were alerted that the 15-year-old possibly had an air gun in his backpack Wednesday morning, but upon inspection school employees found a pistol. A loaded magazine also was found in the backpack.

The firearm had been reported stolen in Mount Pleasant, police said.

“Administration took immediate action to involve Waterloo P.D. and to ensure the safety of our staff and students was maintained,” said Akwi Nji, Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman.

The teen was detained on charges of carrying weapons on school grounds, minor in possession of a weapon and third-degree theft.

Police said there were no injuries or threats involved in the incident.

