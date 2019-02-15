HAMPTON -- An Iowa man faces a ninth drunken driving charge after authorities responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver at a Pardeeville, Wis., bar last week.
Charles J. Raggo Jr., 59, of Hampton, faces a ninth charge of operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, a Columbia County (Wis.) sheriff’s deputy responded to a report Feb. 7 of a possible impaired driver at Caddy Shack Bar in Pardeeville.
A witness reported seeing an impaired driver leave the bar in a blue Chevy Silverado with distinct lettering on the rear, the complaint said.
Upon arrival, the deputy reported seeing a vehicle matching the description traveling on Highway P and conducted a traffic stop, the complaint states. The deputy reported the driver’s eyes were “very glassy,” and a strong odor of intoxicants was coming from inside the vehicle.
Raggo allegedly told the deputy he drank two “Stellar beers” over a shrimp basket meal and one beer before eating. According to the complaint, Raggo stated he had two pocket knives and a “one-hitter” marijuana pipe in his possession.
The deputy said in the complaint he observed various clues of intoxication between three field sobriety tests. Raggo opted out of a portable breathalyzer test after the deputy told him it was not mandatory.
If convicted, Raggo faces up to 12 years and seven months in prison and $25,500 in fines.
Raggo is required to return to court April 12.
