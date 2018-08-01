HAMPTON --- A Hampton man has been arrested for holding a woman in her apartment against her will and assaulting her, according to law enforcement.
Juan Pavon Garcia, 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at an apartment in the 100 block of First Street Northwest in Hampton.
At about 2:58 a.m. Sunday, Hampton police and a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the apartment for an unrelated call, court documents said.
A man came up to police, told them a woman was being held in her apartment against her will and led officers to the apartment, according to court documents. At the apartment, law enforcement saw "blood all around the doorknob and the frame of the door" and heard "what sounded like a female sobbing in the apartment," court documents said.
After announcing their presence and attempting to open the door, a deputy kicked in the door. A man, later identified as Garcia, attempted to push it shut. The deputy was able to open the door, and a struggle ensued in the hallway while officers attempted to cuff Garcia.
He was Tased after not complying with officers, court documents said. Garcia also attempted to grab items that fell during the struggle, including a meth pipe that was crushed, police wrote in charging documents.
The woman told police Garcia had entered her apartment, pinned her on her futon and fondled her breasts, court documents said.
She said she tried to leave several times, but Garcia "was persistent in keeping her in the apartment" and "even shoved her back into the apartment away from the door," according to charging documents.
The woman was able to send a text message to the man who informed police she was being held in the apartment.
