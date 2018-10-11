NEWTON – A Hampton man who fled a Newton halfway house while serving time for a February police chase in Franklin County is back in custody.
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Indianola Police Department arrested Terry Lee Fink II on Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He has been returned to corrections authorities.
Indianola is about 50 miles from the minimum security Newton Correctional Release Center from where he walked away on Tuesday night. Fink has also lived in Indianola in the past, according to court records.
Corrections officials said Fink left the release center through a vehicle gate around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and his escape was discovered during a head count about two hours later.
