WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has pleaded to setting up his half-brother for a home-invasion robbery in 2021.

Daymion Eugene Ohrt, 22, opted to change his plea to charges of first-degree robbery and burglary late Thursday after relatives testified during trial that he admitted to planning the heist and provided information that ultimately led to the loot.

His plea put an end to the trial, which began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Sentencing will be at a later date. Both charges carry 25 year sentences.

Under the plea agreement, sentences for the crime will run concurrent but the mandatory minimum will be determined during a future hearing.

Ohrt’s half-brother’s Elk Run Heights home was robbed in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021, shortly after the half-brother left for work. Assailants threatened his wife and children and fled with most of the contents of his gun safe.

Days later, Ohrt allegedly disclosed to a family member in Colorado that he was behind the robbery. The relative pretended he was interested in buying the stolen guns, and Daymion Ohrt allegedly got him in contact with the person who had the weapons.

Police were notified, and authorities raided an apartment on Stardust Drive and recovered most of the stolen guns.

Others arrested in the case have already been sentenced.

Davon Marcell Oliver, was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on charges of robbery and burglary. The alleged getaway driver, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, was sentenced to up to 25 years.

Three youths – ages 13, 14 and 15 at the time – were also charged in connection with the robbery in juvenile court.

