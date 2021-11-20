 Skip to main content
Gunshots fired at Prime Mart on Broadway Street in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Gunshots were fired right before 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Prime Mart at 508 Broadway Street in Waterloo. 

Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene at the liquor store on the corner of Broadway and Edwards streets and across from a BP gas station. At least one ambulance was present.

Prime Mart

Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene at the corner of Broadway and Edwards streets

The area around the front parking lot was taped off, and one of the store windows was shattered. 

Police confirmed shots were fired, but no additional information was immediately available. An update could come later Saturday morning. 

Prime Mart Window

One of the Prime Mart windows was shattered.
