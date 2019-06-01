{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- A party bus driver suffered injuries late Friday when someone fired a gun at the bus. 

Police said the driver was not injured by the gunfire, but by broken glass from the incident. The driver refused medical treatment, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 11:52 p.m. near Riehl and Broadway streets. The Dolly’s Party Bus was near that intersection when shots were fired at the bus.

There were no other injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

