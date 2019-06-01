WATERLOO --- A party bus driver suffered injuries late Friday when someone fired a gun at the bus.
Police said the driver was not injured by the gunfire, but by broken glass from the incident. The driver refused medical treatment, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Police said the incident happened around 11:52 p.m. near Riehl and Broadway streets. The Dolly’s Party Bus was near that intersection when shots were fired at the bus.
There were no other injuries and the incident is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.