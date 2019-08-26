{{featured_button_text}}
College Hill area in Cedar Falls

 THOMAS NELSON, Courier Staff Reporter

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating a report of gunfire around closing time in the College Hill area over the weekend.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot in the 2100 block of College Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday amid a number of fights that broke out in the area.

No injuries were reported, and the round struck a building, said Capt. Mike Hayes with the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Officers were in the area when the shot was fired. They went to the scene, and a group of people ran away, Hayes said. He said investigators are going over videos from the incident to identify people involved.

Fights were reported in the area, but it wasn’t clear how or if the gunfire was related, Hayes said.

While no one was arrested for the shooting, a Waterloo man was detained after he allegedly refused to follow police instructions.

Court records indicate that officers were called to a disturbance near Hidden Valley apartments about a block away on Merner Avenue when they heard the gunshot on College Street. While police were trying to block off the scene to collect evidence, Daeton Marticus Jones refused to leave the area, records state.

Jones was arrested for harassment of a public official and failure to disperse.

Police are also investigating a spate of vehicle vandalism reported in the area hours later. Damage to windshields on a number of vehicles parked in G-Lot in the 2200 block of College Street was discovered at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Saturday morning's gunfire and fights came days after police began making rioting arrests in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill that involved more than a dozen people. No injuries were reported in that fight. As of Monday, six people had been charged after they were identified through video, court records state.

