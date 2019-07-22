{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police seized two guns and took two people into custody Sunday night.

According to police, officers were in the 800 block of West Eighth Street around 9:40 p.m. when they recognized Mophreme Yychom Todd-Harris, who had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Todd-Harris attempted to walk away, and officers grabbed his arm. That’s when he allegedly dropped an American double-action revolver.

Yashas Malik Dufauchard was with Todd-Harris, and police found a .45-caliber Ruger pistol in a book bag Dufauchard was carrying, according to court records. The Ruger had been reported stolen, according to court records.

Todd-Harris, 20, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Dufauchard, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons and carrying weapons.

Police records show that officers returned to the area hours later, around 2:15 a.m. Monday, for a report of gunfire in the area and found a single spent .22-caliber shell casing. No injuries or damage was reported.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

