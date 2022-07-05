Guns from Waterloo chase had been stolen from Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha

WATERLOO – A man who led police on a brief chase is facing weapons charges after police found stolen guns in the minivan he was driving.

Waterloo police arrested Jonathan Williams, 29, for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, assault causing injury, interference, third-degree theft and eluding.

The incident started shortly after noon on Tuesday when police were called a report that a man punched a woman in the face at the Kwik Star on East San Marnan Drive. A patrol officer heading to the call spotted a silver minivan fleeing the scene.

The van turned down Camelot Drive and Oelson Road, and the driver leapt from the vehicle while it was still in motion and ran into the woods.

The driverless van continued a short distance before hitting a tree.

Police found a rifle and two handguns in the vehicle. The weapons had been reported stolen during home burglaries in Hiawatha and Cedar Rapids, according to Waterloo police.

Williams was found in an apartment in the 1000 block of Langley Road around 2:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.