Guns found during Waterloo traffic stop Sunday; 3 arrests made
Guns found during Waterloo traffic stop Sunday; 3 arrests made

WATERLOO -- On Sunday, officers assigned to the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the area of West Fifth Street and Grant Avenue.

Officers said they observed a handgun in plain view and detained the occupants in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three additional handguns located on or around the occupants for a total of four handguns seized.

One of the firearms was found to have been stolen from a burglary that occurred in Oelwein in 1989. The following were arrested:

  • Quintorey Farshawn D'Quan Kemp, 22, of Waterloo, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, and possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
  • Avion Jamicheal Bennett, 21, of Waterloo, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person/domestic assault offense, and carrying weapons.
  • Kristian Lee Gibson, 20, of Waterloo, charged with two counts of carrying weapons, and possession of stolen property/fourth-degree theft.
031714ho-quintorey-kemp-mug

Quintorey Kemp (2014 picture)
