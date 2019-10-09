WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating the robbery of convenience store employees who were leaving work after closing early Wednesday.
Employees at Independence Food and Liquor, 1761 Independence Ave., were exiting the building at about 2:11 a.m. when two men approached them.
One of the suspects was wearing a mask and holding a gun, and the robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
