WATERLOO -- Police are searching for a suspect after they say an Ansborough Avenue pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday after the store was closed.
Waterloo Police were called to Domino's Pizza, 1451 Ansborough Ave., just before 5 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.
The employee told police a person came in, showed a handgun and took an unknown quantity of cash just after 2 a.m. The store's hours show it closes at 1 a.m.
No other details were available Wednesday, and no arrests have been made.
