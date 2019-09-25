{{featured_button_text}}
clip art crime scene

WATERLOO -- Police are searching for a suspect after they say an Ansborough Avenue pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday after the store was closed.

Waterloo Police were called to Domino's Pizza, 1451 Ansborough Ave., just before 5 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The employee told police a person came in, showed a handgun and took an unknown quantity of cash just after 2 a.m. The store's hours show it closes at 1 a.m.

No other details were available Wednesday, and no arrests have been made.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
1
8

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments