Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.

A man with his face covered and carrying a handgun entered the Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and told the clerk to open the register. When a customer entered, he had the customer get on the floor and then rode off on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
6
1
3
7

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments