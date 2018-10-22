WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.
A man with his face covered and carrying a handgun entered the Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and told the clerk to open the register. When a customer entered, he had the customer get on the floor and then rode off on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
