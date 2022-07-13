Gunfire under investigation

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a report of gunfire on Tuesday night.
Neighbors called police around 9:50 p.m. after hearing shots in the area of Allen and West Fifth streets and seeing a man carrying a handgun in the area, according to police reports.
Officers found spent shell casings on Allen Street.
No injuries or damages were reported.
