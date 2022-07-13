 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunfire under investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a report of gunfire on Tuesday night.

Neighbors called police around 9:50 p.m. after hearing shots in the area of Allen and West Fifth streets and seeing a man carrying a handgun in the area, according to police reports.

Officers found spent shell casings on Allen Street.

No injuries or damages were reported.

