WATERLOO -- Police responded to two overnight shooting incidents Saturday, including one that left a bullet in a child's bed.
Waterloo police were called to an apartment building at 1267 Ravenwood Road at 3:12 a.m. Saturday after residents reported a gunshot. Police said a bullet traveled through a window and an interior wall before landing in a 3-year-old child's bed.
No one was injured, and police had no immediate suspects.
In a separate incident, police recovered two guns after multiple shots were fired shortly after midnight Saturday.
Police found a number of bullet holes and shell casings in front of 522 Iowa St. after being dispatched to the location at 12:04 a.m.
There were no injuries reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.
