Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO -- Police responded to two overnight shooting incidents Saturday, including one that left a bullet in a child's bed.

Waterloo police were called to an apartment building at 1267 Ravenwood Road at 3:12 a.m. Saturday after residents reported a gunshot. Police said a bullet traveled through a window and an interior wall before landing in a 3-year-old child's bed.

No one was injured, and police had no immediate suspects.

In a separate incident, police recovered two guns after multiple shots were fired shortly after midnight Saturday.

Police found a number of bullet holes and shell casings in front of 522 Iowa St. after being dispatched to the location at 12:04 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments