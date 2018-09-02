Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS -- At least one bullet pierced a Tremont Street home in the early morning hours Sunday.

Cedar Falls Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Tremont Street at 2:41 a.m. Sunday for shots fired.

When they arrived, they found an unspecified house on that block had been shot.

No injuries were reported to police and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, police said.

Police didn't have details of who was inside the house at the time, nor did they know if more than one bullet had pierced the house or if bullets had been found anywhere else on the block.

The shooting remains under investigation.

