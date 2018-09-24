WATERLOO — A Waterloo home and a parked vehicle were hit by gunfire over the weekend.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Officers were called to the area of Charles and Linn streets around 2:36 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Police found the home at 1017 Linn St. and a vehicle had been struck.
No arrests have been made.
