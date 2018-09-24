Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — A Waterloo home and a parked vehicle were hit by gunfire over the weekend.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers were called to the area of Charles and Linn streets around 2:36 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Police found the home at 1017 Linn St. and a vehicle had been struck.

No arrests have been made.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments