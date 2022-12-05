Gunfire damages home, parked vehicle

WATERLOO — A Waterloo home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire Saturday night.
Neighbors called 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday and officers found a home at 1008 Logan had damage as well as a vehicle parked nearby.
Authorities also found a dozen spent shell casings in 9 mm and .40 caliber, indicating two different guns were involved.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
