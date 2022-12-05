 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gunfire damages home, parked vehicle

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire Saturday night.

Neighbors called 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday and officers found a home at 1008 Logan had damage as well as a vehicle parked nearby.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities also found a dozen spent shell casings in 9 mm and .40 caliber, indicating two different guns were involved.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Why there's more light than there should be in the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News