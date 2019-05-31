WATERLOO – A stray bullet caused a natural gas release in a Waterloo neighborhood on Thursday.
Residents called the fire department around 7:45 p.m. after noticing an odor and hearing the hiss of gas escaping from B&R Meats, 200 Park Road.
Firefighters shut off gas service to the building, and MidAmerican Energy workers discovered a bullet had damaged the meter when they arrived.
Police were called to investigate. No injuries were reported.
It wasn't clear when the shooting happened.
