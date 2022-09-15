Gun violence group takes aim at ghost guns

CEDAR FALLS — Homemade guns, like the one used to kill a Cedar Falls family on a camping trip this summer, are the new target of a push by the Iowa Chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence.

“Why did we have to lose a family before this starts becoming important to people,” Joe Gorton, the chapter’s leader, said Tuesday during a presentation at First United Methodist Church that drew about a score of people.

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula were killed in their tent while camping a Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Investigators said the killer, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who later took his own life, used a “ghost gun” — a homemade pistol.

Ghost guns — usually made with kits that include a partially complete frame that can be finished with some drilling and attachment of barrels, triggers and other parts — recently came under scrutiny from federal authorities because they had they were untraceable and could be sold without background checks that would otherwise keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited persons.

In August, new federal regulations went into place that now require kit manufactures to add traceable serial numbers, require sales to be through license firearms dealers and require purchasers to undergo background checks.

In the Maquoketa park case, investigators said the accused shooter didn’t have a criminal background or anything that would have prohibited him from possessing a firearm — commercially manufactured or homemade — and the shooter’s family was traveling with two other guns.

Gorton — a veteran and former probation officer who recently retired as a criminology professor at the University of Northern Iowa — said he had pressed Iowa lawmakers to address ghost guns last year, gathering support from two legislators who introduced a bill that quickly died for lack of support.

“What if we had passed that ghost gun bill last year? Maybe the killer’s parents would have said ‘he has a ghost gun … he can’t take it.’ Maybe. But there was never a chance,” Gorton said.

Gorton said his organization also plans to push for stronger background checks and early risk protection laws — sometimes called “red flag” laws — that set up a judicial procedure to temporarily remove firearms from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

He said red flag laws would work to reduce the risk to women and children from domestic violence.

The City of Waterloo has adopted a public health approach to reducing gun violence by beefing up social services and offering other opportunities.

“We have to look at everything in this model. It’s not just policing,” said Jonathan Grieder, a Waterloo City Council member.

“It’s what are kids doing after school? What are kids doing before school? Do they have access to counselors? Do they have access to meaningful leisure services?” he explained. “Right now we are failing at that because too many young people think it’s cooler to shoot a gun.”







