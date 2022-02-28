 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Gun tossed during Sunday chase in Waterloo

  • Updated
022722jr-chase-crash-2

One person was detained after crashing into two vehicles in a high-speed chase that ended on the Highway 218 overpass over downtown Waterloo on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Minnesota man tossed a pistol from his vehicle during a Sunday morning chase that ended in a crash on a highway overpass.

The Iowa State Patrol arrested Michael Deon Adair, 18, of Saint Paul, on charges of eluding, carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance. 

He was also ticketed for speeding and a window tint violation. 

The chase started shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a state trooper attempted to stop Adail’s Dodge Challenger for speeding on Interstate 380/U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 64.

The Dodge accelerated to speeds of up to 150 mph in a 65 mph zone and began weaving in and out of traffic, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, according to court records.

The fleeing vehicle ran a red light at Mitchell Avenue, colliding with another motorist.

The driver allegedly tossed a .45-caliber Glock handgun from the window and continued on down the highway, records state.

The Dodge struck a second vehicle on the overpass above downtown Waterloo, causing an injury to the other motorist’s arm, records state.

The crash tore a wheel from the Dodge, which the crashed into a barrier. Adail was detained, and police found marijuana and THC edibles in the vehicle.

 

 

 

 

