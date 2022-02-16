Gun malfunction prevented further shots following fatal shooting

WATERLOO — After shooting Terrell “Rello” Flowers in 2020, Stephen Devon Phillips tried to shoot others in the house, according to testimony at his trial.
But the shots never came because the magazine had apparently ejected.
Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, and during trial on Tuesday jurors heard about what the state alleges he did after Flowers collapsed.
“He shot Rello and pointed the gun right at me, pulled the trigger, and it clicked. And that’s when he looked at the gun, and he ran on out,” said Tyler Butler, a friend of Flowers who was in the room at the Crescent Place home during the shooting.
Butler said Phillips wasn’t able to fire subsequent shots because the magazine had dropped from the handle of the 9 mm SCCY pistol, apparently when he shot Flowers.
Police testified they later found a magazine with six rounds on the floor at the Crescent Place home.
After the shooting, witnesses said, Phillips pulled up at a cousin’s home on Linwood Avenue and pointed a pistol at the cousin, who had friends over for a cookout.
Jatoya Wilder said she heard Phillips tell the cousin, Leon Young-Fisher, to hand over everything he had, and Young-Fisher was digging in his pockets.
Phillips then trained the gun on Wilder and others as they tried to round up their children and herd them inside to safety.
She said Phillips then tried to get in the house as she called 911.
“We were like having a tug of war with the door,” Wilder said.
Wilder said she grabbed a knife for protection, and Phillips eventually left shortly before police arrived.
When everything began to settle down, she realized Phillips had driven off in her Honda Accord and left behind the Buick he had arrived in.
Police said they detained Phillips at a LaPorte Road hotel hours later, and they found the empty SCCY pistol during the arrest.
PHOTOS: Stephen Phillips trial
021022jr-phillips-trial-3
Stephen Phillips during trial on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
021022jr-phillips-trial-1
Andrew Flowers testifies during trial on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
020922jr-phillips-trial-1
Stephen Devon Phillips during a break in trial on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
020922jr-phillips-trial-2
Assistant County Attorney Heather Jackson said during trial on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 that Stephen Devon Phillips pointed a gun at Terrell Flowers and shot him once, killing him.
Jeff Reinitz
021022jr-phillips-trial-a
Behind a pandemic barrier and a face shield, Willie Outlaw on Thursday identifies a recording taken from his home security system showing evidence from a 2020 homicide across the street.
Jeff Reinitz
021022jr-phillips-trial-b
Still image from a video that police say shows Stephen Devon Phillips running with a pistol following a May 15, 2020, shooting on Crescent Place.
Jeff Reinitz
021122jr-phillips-trial-b
A 9 mm SCCY pistol that prosecutors linked to the May 15, 2020, shooting death of Terrell “Rello” Flowers in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jeff Reinitz
021022jr-phillips-trial-c
Jurors in the trial of Stephen Devon Phillips on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2020, watched a surveillance video showing Phillips arrive at a Crescent Place home shortly before Terrell Phillips was shot and killed.
Jeff Reinitz
021122jr-phillips-trial-a
Associate State Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse shows jurors the location of a gunshot wound to Terrell Phillips’ forearm during testimony Friday. She said he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Jeff Reinitz
021122jr-phillips-trial-c
Image recovered from Stephen Devon Phillips’ cellphone showing a SCCY handgun and emojis.
contributed
021122jr-phillips-trial-d
Image recovered from Stephen Devon Phillips’ cellphone showing him holding a handgun.
contributed
021422jr-phillips-trial-1
Michael Tate, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, points to the magazine release on a 9 mm SCCY pistol during trial on Monday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.