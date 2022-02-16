Gun malfunction prevented further shots following fatal shooting

WATERLOO — After shooting Terrell “Rello” Flowers in 2020, Stephen Devon Phillips tried to shoot others in the house, according to testimony at his trial.

But the shots never came because the magazine had apparently ejected.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, and during trial on Tuesday jurors heard about what the state alleges he did after Flowers collapsed.

“He shot Rello and pointed the gun right at me, pulled the trigger, and it clicked. And that’s when he looked at the gun, and he ran on out,” said Tyler Butler, a friend of Flowers who was in the room at the Crescent Place home during the shooting.

Butler said Phillips wasn’t able to fire subsequent shots because the magazine had dropped from the handle of the 9 mm SCCY pistol, apparently when he shot Flowers.

Police testified they later found a magazine with six rounds on the floor at the Crescent Place home.

After the shooting, witnesses said, Phillips pulled up at a cousin’s home on Linwood Avenue and pointed a pistol at the cousin, who had friends over for a cookout.

Jatoya Wilder said she heard Phillips tell the cousin, Leon Young-Fisher, to hand over everything he had, and Young-Fisher was digging in his pockets.

Phillips then trained the gun on Wilder and others as they tried to round up their children and herd them inside to safety.

She said Phillips then tried to get in the house as she called 911.

“We were like having a tug of war with the door,” Wilder said.

Wilder said she grabbed a knife for protection, and Phillips eventually left shortly before police arrived.

When everything began to settle down, she realized Phillips had driven off in her Honda Accord and left behind the Buick he had arrived in.

Police said they detained Phillips at a LaPorte Road hotel hours later, and they found the empty SCCY pistol during the arrest.

