WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has filed an indictment against a Waterloo man who threatened his girlfriend with a gun in October.
Thomas Leonard Campbell, 57, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. Trial has been scheduled for March.
Waterloo police were called to Campbell’s East Fourth Street home shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 27 following a 911 call that claimed someone in the residence had a gun.
A woman in the home told officers that Campbell had been waving a handgun and pointed the weapon at her head while talking about killing her, according to court records.
Campbell fled the house. The foot chase veered toward nearby train tracks, and Campbell tried to board a passing train twice during the pursuit, according to police. The train was too fast, and officers detained Campbell.
A search of his home found a loaded .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, ammunition and bags of what appeared to be crack cocaine and marijuana. Days later, the owner of the pistol called police to report it had been stolen earlier from 543 Reed St.
Campbell was arrested for possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, interference, domestic assault and state weapons charges at the time.
Authorities allege Campbell is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2003 burglary conviction in a string of business break-ins.
