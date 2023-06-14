WATERLOO — The pistol used to snuff out the lives of Tamica Allison and her friend Andrea Anderson in February 2020 was found months after the slaying.

The silver-and-black 9 mm Jimenez Arms handgun was discovered by chance in a knitting bag tucked away in an unsecured garage.

Donald Black told jurors how he discovered the weapon while he was cleaning out the Newell Street garage when he and his wife were moving out of the house in August 2020.

Black said the weapon wasn’t his, and he didn’t know where it came from or how it found its way into his garage. His family didn’t have guns because they had children in the home, he said.

Anyone passing by could have hidden the gun, he said. The garage lacked an overhead door.

Black testified that he drove down to the police station and turned the pistol over to the department.

It wasn’t until later — after investigators routinely entered fired casings from the garage gun into the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network computer database — that authorities realized the significance of the pistol.

NIBIN alerted detectives to the fact that small markings on the test-fired casings matched two spent casings found next to Allison and Anderson’s bodies in Allison’s home at 1112 W. Second St.

And it wasn’t until the months later, during depositions to prepare for the homicide trial, that another piece of the puzzle fell into place, prosecutors said. Black is friend of Matthew Dee Buford III, 39, who was Allison’s boyfriend and is the person charged in the double slaying.

Ballistics expert Victor Murillo with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified that follow-up examinations of the fired casings confirmed the match. He noted that bullets recovered from the victim’s bodies weren’t able to be linked to the gun, in part because of damage to the projectiles, but he said they were of the same caliber and had similar rifling characteristics.

Another DCI expert testified that DNA samples from the gun and magazines were too weak to interpret.

Authorities allege Buford shot and killed the two women, drove to visit family around town and then found his way to Peoria, Illinois, where he turned himself in days later.

While the gun had remained missing in the hours and days following the slayings, investigators did find a spare magazine for a Jimenez Arms handgun. It was sitting in a nylon cooler in the backseat of a snow-covered 1979 Buick that was parked at the Second Street address. The magazine had 9 mm rounds that were the same brand as those found at the shooting scene. The car also had mail belonging to Buford, police said.

On Tuesday, the state rested its case, and the defense declined to present any of its own witnesses, instead relying on cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

