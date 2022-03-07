Gun found in vehicle parked at school

WINTHROP -- Authorities said there was no malicious intent when a student allegedly left a firearm in a vehicle parked at a high school last week.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said they received a tip about a weapons violation at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies seized a firearm from a vehicle parked at the school.
On Saturday, deputies charged a 14 year old from Aurora with carrying weapons on school grounds. The youth was then released to his parents, and the incident was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
