Gun found in vehicle parked at school

buchanan county sheriff's office

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

WINTHROP -- Authorities said there was no malicious intent when a student allegedly left a firearm in a vehicle parked at a high school last week.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said they received a tip about a weapons violation at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies seized a firearm from a vehicle parked at the school.

On Saturday, deputies charged a 14 year old from Aurora with carrying weapons on school grounds. The youth was then released to his parents, and the incident was referred to Juvenile Court Services.

