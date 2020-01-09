{{featured_button_text}}
Police found a sawed-off Ithaca .410-bore shotgun in the back of Adrian Zarate’s girlfriend’s SUV when it was parked at the Isle Casino Hotel parking lot in October 2018.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for a sawed-off shotgun found in his girlfriend’s vehicle when it was parked in a hotel parking lot.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Adrian Alexander Zarate, 26, to four years and three months in prison on a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be under supervised release for five years following his prison time.

According to police, officers received a tip that Zarate was armed when he checked in to the Isle Casino Hotel in October 2018. Authorities found his girlfriend’s SUV in the parking lot with an Ithaca .410-bore shotgun in the back seat along with an axe, a machete, handgun magazines and a digital scale with meth residue.

In the hotel room, police found a loaded .380-caliber Jimenez Arms pistol with an obliterated serial number, two glass pipes with meth residue, shotgun shells and a knife.

