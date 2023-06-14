WATERLOO — A man who was found with a gun following a report of gunfire has been sentenced to time behind bars on immigration and weapons charges.

Juan Gonzalez-Matias, 46, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to one year and nine months in jail on charges of possession of a firearm by an alien and two counts each of unlawful use of identification documents and misuse of a Social Security number.

He was sentenced Monday in US. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Gonzalez, who had been removed from the county three times between 1998 and 2012, had used bogus documents, including a Social Security number issued to a Pakistani woman, to apply for jobs in Waterloo and Cedar Falls in 2021 and 2022.

He came to the attention of Waterloo police in September 2022 when he allegedly became involved in an argument with a woman at his Courtland Street home. He allegedly brandished a pistol and fired two rounds into the air.

Officers seized a 9 mm Taurus PT709 handgun and meth, according to court records.

State charges in connection with the shooting remain pending.