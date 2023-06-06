WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Waterloo from last week.

Waterloo police arrested Taquan Martell Barnes, 18, on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Barnes was taken into custody at 5:30 a.m. at 217 Normandy following a search by officers with the department Tactical Unit and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

During the search, officer seized a handgun with a drum magazine.

Barnes was charged in connection with the 2 p.m. Thursday shooting on Willow Street that damaged a vehicle.